130th Airlift Wing Low Altitude Drops

Senior Airmen Dan Wheeler and Cody Carr, loadmasters with the 130th Airlift Wing, McLaughlin Air National Guard Base, Charleston, W.Va. perform last minute checks of equipment prior to a four-ship, low altitude airdrop over Camp Branch, Logan County, W.Va. Feb. 4, 2017. Located on a mountaintop removal site, Camp Branch provides terrain similar to deployed environments making it ideal for aircrew members to conduct low altitude airdrops and assault landing training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. De-Juan Haley)

