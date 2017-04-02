(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    130th Airlift Wing Low Altitude Drops [Image 3 of 6]

    130th Airlift Wing Low Altitude Drops

    WV, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. De-Juan Haley 

    130th Airlift Wing Air National Guard

    Senior Airmen Dan Wheeler and Cody Carr, loadmasters with the 130th Airlift Wing, McLaughlin Air National Guard Base, Charleston, W.Va. perform last minute checks of equipment prior to a four-ship, low altitude airdrop over Camp Branch, Logan County, W.Va. Feb. 4, 2017. Located on a mountaintop removal site, Camp Branch provides terrain similar to deployed environments making it ideal for aircrew members to conduct low altitude airdrops and assault landing training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. De-Juan Haley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2017
    Date Posted: 02.06.2017 07:47
    Photo ID: 3145218
    VIRIN: 170204-Z-LQ742-053
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 4.77 MB
    Location: WV, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 130th Airlift Wing Low Altitude Drops [Image 1 of 6], by TSgt De-Juan Haley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

