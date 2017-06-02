170206-N-XT039-173 PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 6, 2017) Sailors and Marines react to a screening of the Super Bowl in the hangar bay of amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard is conducting unit-level training to ensure warfighting readiness in preparation for a routine patrol in support of security and stability in the Indo-Asia Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jesse Marquez Magallanes/Released)
This work, USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Super Bowl Screening [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
