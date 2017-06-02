(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) AV-8B Harrier Operations [Image 1 of 4]

    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) AV-8B Harrier Operations

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    02.06.2017

    Commander, Amphibious Force 7th Fleet

    170205-N-XT039-385 PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 5, 2017) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Matthew Titus, from St. Louis, Mo., directs the launch of an AV-8B Harrier, assigned to the Tomcats of Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 311, aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard is conducting unit-level training to ensure warfighting readiness in preparation for a routine patrol in support of security and stability in the Indo-Asia Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jesse Marquez Magallanes/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2017
    Date Posted: 02.06.2017 06:47
    Photo ID: 3145166
    VIRIN: 170205-N-XT039-385
    Resolution: 3000x2003
    Size: 888.94 KB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) AV-8B Harrier Operations [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Flight Ops
    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6)
    AV-8B Harrier
    amphibious assault ship
    Task Force 76
    PHIBRON 11
    Flight Deck
    CTF 76
    Amphibious Force 7th Fleet
    Amphibious Squadron 11
    Bonhomme Richard Ready Group
    DVIDS Email Import

