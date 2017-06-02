170205-N-XT039-215 PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 5, 2017) Aviation Boatswain’s Mates (Handling) lands an AV-8B Harrier, assigned to the Tomcats of Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 311, aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard is conducting unit-level training to ensure warfighting readiness in preparation for a routine patrol in support of security and stability in the Indo-Asia Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jesse Marquez Magallanes/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2017 06:46
|Photo ID:
|3145160
|VIRIN:
|170205-N-XT039-215
|Resolution:
|3000x2003
|Size:
|871.99 KB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) AV-8B Harrier Operations [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
