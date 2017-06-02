USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) AV-8B Harrier Operations

170205-N-XT039-023 PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 5, 2017) An AV-8B Harrier, assigned to the Tomcats of Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 311, lands aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard is conducting unit-level training to ensure warfighting readiness in preparation for a routine patrol in support of security and stability in the Indo-Asia Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jesse Marquez Magallanes/Released)

