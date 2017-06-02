(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Super Shock [Image 2 of 17]

    Super Shock

    KARLIKI, POLAND

    02.06.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Hughes 

    24th Press Camp Headquarters

    Shock and awe sets in as U.S. Soldiers, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, watch the New England Patriots mount a comeback against the Atlanta Falcons during a Super Bowl LI party in Karliki, Poland, Feb. 5. The brigade recently arrived in Poland as the first rotational ABCT slated to support the Operation Atlantic Resolve, which is focused on deterring aggression against NATO allies in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy D. Hughes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2017
    Date Posted: 02.06.2017 06:25
    Photo ID: 3145131
    VIRIN: 170206-A-XH946-135
    Resolution: 4288x2848
    Size: 2.33 MB
    Location: KARLIKI, PL
    Hometown: FORT CARSON, CO, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Super Shock [Image 1 of 17], by SSG Timothy Hughes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    NATO
    NFL
    4th Infantry Division
    US Army
    European Command
    OAR
    3ABCT
    Superbowl LI
    hyundaiusa

