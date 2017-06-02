Shock and awe sets in as U.S. Soldiers, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, watch the New England Patriots mount a comeback against the Atlanta Falcons during a Super Bowl LI party in Karliki, Poland, Feb. 5. The brigade recently arrived in Poland as the first rotational ABCT slated to support the Operation Atlantic Resolve, which is focused on deterring aggression against NATO allies in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy D. Hughes)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2017 06:26
|Photo ID:
|3145129
|VIRIN:
|170206-A-XH946-060
|Resolution:
|4288x2848
|Size:
|1.84 MB
|Location:
|KARLIKI, PL
|Hometown:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Super Shock [Image 1 of 17], by SSG Timothy Hughes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT