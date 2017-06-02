U.S. Air Force Airmen secure a load of cargo in a C-130H Hercules at Qayyarah Airfield West, Iraq, Feb. 3, 2017. Airmen with the 737th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron delivered 30,000 pounds of cargo to aide in the fight against ISIS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Castelan)
This work, Montana ANG deliver 30k pounds of airpower [Image 1 of 8], by SrA Jordan Castelan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
