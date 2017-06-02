(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Montana ANG deliver 30k pounds of airpower [Image 2 of 8]

    Montana ANG deliver 30k pounds of airpower

    QAYYARAH, IRAQ

    02.06.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Jordan Castelan 

    U.S. Air Forces Central Command Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen secure a load of cargo in a C-130H Hercules at Qayyarah Airfield West, Iraq, Feb. 3, 2017. Airmen with the 737th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron delivered 30,000 pounds of cargo to aide in the fight against ISIS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Castelan)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Montana ANG deliver 30k pounds of airpower [Image 1 of 8], by SrA Jordan Castelan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    montana

