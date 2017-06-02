U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Creg Dubois, 737th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron loadmaster, secures cargo before take-off inside a C-130H Hercules at an Undisclosed Location, Southeast Asia, Feb. 3, 2017. Dubois was part of a team that delivered 30,000 pounds of cargo to aide in the fight against ISIS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Castelan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.06.2017 Date Posted: 02.06.2017 04:53 Photo ID: 3145097 VIRIN: 170203-F-YC884-0057 Resolution: 3799x2494 Size: 8.14 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Montana ANG deliver 30k pounds of airpower [Image 1 of 8], by SrA Jordan Castelan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.