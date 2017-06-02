U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Creg Dubois, 737th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron loadmaster, secures cargo before take-off inside a C-130H Hercules at an Undisclosed Location, Southeast Asia, Feb. 3, 2017. Dubois was part of a team that delivered 30,000 pounds of cargo to aide in the fight against ISIS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Castelan)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2017 04:53
|Photo ID:
|3145097
|VIRIN:
|170203-F-YC884-0057
|Resolution:
|3799x2494
|Size:
|8.14 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Montana ANG deliver 30k pounds of airpower [Image 1 of 8], by SrA Jordan Castelan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
