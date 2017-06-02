U.S. Air Force Airmen push a load of cargo into a C-130H Hercules at an Undisclosed Location, Southeast Asia, Feb. 3, 2017. Airmen with the 737th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron delivered 30,000 pounds of cargo to aide in the fight against ISIS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Castelan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.06.2017 Date Posted: 02.06.2017 04:53 Photo ID: 3145094 VIRIN: 170203-F-YC884-0038 Resolution: 4867x2950 Size: 13.94 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Montana ANG deliver 30k pounds of airpower [Image 1 of 8], by SrA Jordan Castelan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.