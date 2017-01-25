U.S. Army maintenance technician Chief Warrant Officer 3 Adam M. Marshall and Instructor pilot Chief Warrant Officer 2 Stanley G. Yeadon with B - 1/214th conduct the annual CH-47 Flight Simulator training at the Flight Simulator in Illesheim, Germany. The Purpose of the training is to maintain aircrew operational proficiency and develop mission readiness skills. The System provides aircrews the capability to practice ground operations, airfield takeoffs and landings, confined area landings, hovering, formation flight, instrument flight, emergency procedures and operation in a hostile tactical environment. (U.S. photo by Moumoulidis Georgios, TSC Ansbach/Released).

