U.S. Army maintenance technician Chief Warrant Officer 3 Adam M. Marshall, Instructor pilot Chief Warrant Officer 2 Stanley G. Yeadon with B - 1/214th and Chief Warrant Officer 4 Michael J. Maggio (instrument examiner) with HHC 1/3 conduct the annual CH-47 Flight Simulator training at the Flight Simulator in Illesheim to maintain aircrew operational proficiency and develop mission readiness skills. System provides aircrews the capability to practice ground operation, airfield takeoffs and landings, confined area landings, hovering, formation flight, instrument flight, emergency procedures and operation in a hostile tactical environment. (U.S. photo by Moumoulidis Georgios, TSC Ansbach/Released).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2017 Date Posted: 02.06.2017 04:43 Photo ID: 3145077 VIRIN: 170125-A-WP262-019 Resolution: 6720x3776 Size: 23.95 MB Location: ANSBACH, BY, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CH-47 Flight Simulator [Image 1 of 10], by Georgios Moumoulidis, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.