(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CH-47 Flight Simulator [Image 9 of 10]

    CH-47 Flight Simulator

    ANSBACH, BY, GERMANY

    01.25.2017

    Photo by Georgios Moumoulidis 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    U.S. Army Instructor pilot Chief Warrant Officer 2 Stanley G. Yeadon with B - 1/214th conduct the annual CH-47 Flight Simulator training at the Flight Simulator in Illesheim, Germany. The Purpose of the training is to maintain aircrew operational proficiency and develop mission readiness skills. The System provides aircrews the capability to practice ground operations, airfield takeoffs and landings, confined area landings, hovering, formation flight, instrument flight, emergency procedures and operation in a hostile tactical environment. (U.S. photo by Moumoulidis Georgios, TSC Ansbach/Released).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2017
    Date Posted: 02.06.2017 04:43
    Photo ID: 3145074
    VIRIN: 170125-A-WP262-013
    Resolution: 6720x3776
    Size: 41.29 MB
    Location: ANSBACH, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CH-47 Flight Simulator [Image 1 of 10], by Georgios Moumoulidis, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    CH-47 Flight Simulator
    CH-47 Flight Simulator
    CH-47 Flight Simulator
    CH-47 Flight Simulator
    CH-47 Flight Simulator
    CH-47 Flight Simulator
    CH-47 Flight Simulator
    CH-47 Flight Simulator
    CH-47 Flight Simulator
    CH-47 Flight Simulator

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Germany
    landing
    hovering
    formation flight
    U.S. Army
    12th Combat Aviation Brigade
    12 CAB
    Bayern
    Ansbach
    7th ATC
    7th Army Training Command
    B-1/214th
    CH-47 Flight Simulator
    Marschall Adam
    Yeadon Stanley
    Flight Simulator Illesheim

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT