170206-N-WF272-114 PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 6, 2017) Sailors celebrate with a cake the half time break of the Super Bowl game aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). The game was projected onto a screen in the ship’s hangar bay. Bonhomme Richard is conducting unit-level training to ensure warfighting readiness in preparation for a routine patrol in support of security and stability in the Indo-Asia Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.05.2017 Date Posted: 02.06.2017 02:11 Photo ID: 3144989 VIRIN: 170206-N-WF272-114 Resolution: 3000x2066 Size: 1.13 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SuperBowl LI screening aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.