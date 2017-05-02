SuperBowl LI screening aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6)

170206-N-WF272-045 PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 6, 2017) Sailors and Marines celebrate a touchdown during a screening of the Super Bowl in the hanger bay of amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard is conducting unit-level training to ensure warfighting readiness in preparation for a routine patrol in support of security and stability in the Indo-Asia Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

