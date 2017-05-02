(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SuperBowl LI screening aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) [Image 4 of 4]

    SuperBowl LI screening aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.05.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Amphibious Force 7th Fleet

    170206-N-WF272-006 PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 6, 2017) Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Santiago Aguayo, from North Bergen, N.J., cheers for the Atlanta Falcons during a screening of the Super Bowl in the chief’s mess aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard is conducting unit-level training to ensure warfighting readiness in preparation for a routine patrol in support of security and stability in the Indo-Asia Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SuperBowl LI screening aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

