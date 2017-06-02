(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Super Bowl LI

    Super Bowl LI

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.06.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class James Kimber 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    170206-N-FG395-041 ABOARD USS RONALD REAGAN, Japan (Feb. 06, 2017) Sailors from the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) react to a controversial call during Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons Monday, Feb. 6, 2017 aboard the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier while pierside in Yokosuka, Japan. Ronald Reagan is currently undergoing a Selected Restricted Availability, which is a planned maintenance period to ensure the ship is operationally ready for future patrols. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class James Kimber/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2017
    Date Posted: 02.05.2017 23:52
    Photo ID: 3144941
    VIRIN: 170206-N-FG395-041
    Resolution: 4449x2966
    Size: 2.64 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Super Bowl LI, by PO1 James Kimber, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Super Bowl LI

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT