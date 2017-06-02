170206-N-FG395-041 ABOARD USS RONALD REAGAN, Japan (Feb. 06, 2017) Sailors from the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) react to a controversial call during Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons Monday, Feb. 6, 2017 aboard the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier while pierside in Yokosuka, Japan. Ronald Reagan is currently undergoing a Selected Restricted Availability, which is a planned maintenance period to ensure the ship is operationally ready for future patrols. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class James Kimber/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2017 23:52
|Photo ID:
|3144941
|VIRIN:
|170206-N-FG395-041
|Resolution:
|4449x2966
|Size:
|2.64 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
This work, Super Bowl LI, by PO1 James Kimber, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
