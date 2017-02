170203-N-RM689-328

PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 3, 2017) Sailors feed the mooring line to the pier during sea and anchor as Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) moors at Naval Base Guam. Wayne E. Meyer is on a regularly scheduled Western Pacific deployment with the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group as part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet-led initiative to extend the command and control functions of U.S. 3rd Fleet into the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. U.S. Navy aircraft carrier strike groups have patrolled the Indo-Asia-Pacific regularly and routinely for more than 70 years. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kelsey L. Adams/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2017 Date Posted: 02.05.2017 22:49 Photo ID: 3144932 VIRIN: 170203-N-RM689-328 Resolution: 3505x4201 Size: 886.64 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) Arrives in Guam [Image 1 of 5], by PO3 Kelsey Adams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.