    USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) Arrives in Guam [Image 4 of 5]

    USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) Arrives in Guam

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.02.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kelsey Adams 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet

    170203-N-RM689-173
    PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 3, 2017) Sailors lower the pilot ladder to a tug boat during sea and anchor “detail” as Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) prepares to arrive at Naval Base Guam. Wayne E. Meyer is on a regularly scheduled Western Pacific deployment with the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group as part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet-led initiative to extend the command and control functions of U.S. 3rd Fleet into the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. U.S. Navy aircraft carrier strike groups have patrolled the Indo-Asia-Pacific regularly and routinely for more than 70 years. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kelsey L. Adams/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2017
    Date Posted: 02.05.2017 22:50
    Photo ID: 3144931
    VIRIN: 170203-N-RM689-173
    Resolution: 3712x5568
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) Arrives in Guam [Image 1 of 5], by PO3 Kelsey Adams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Wayne E. Meyer
    DDG 108
    WESTPAC
    Naval Base Guam
    Sailors
    Liberty
    Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group
    USS Wayne E. Meyer
    port visit
    RM689
    WESTPAC 2017
    Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108)

