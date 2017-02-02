Lt. Col. Erick Castro, the 71st Vance AFB Force Support Squadron commander, readies for patrol at Vance Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Feb. 2. Castro and fellow Team Vance senior leaders went on patrol with senior Defenders today in a show of thanks for the continued efforts of Vance patrol officers. (U.S. Air Force photo by David Poe)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2017 17:13
|Photo ID:
|3144845
|VIRIN:
|160202-F-KV967-003
|Resolution:
|2100x1402
|Size:
|1.64 MB
|Location:
|VANCE AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Vance Leaders Take Patrol For Defenders, by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT