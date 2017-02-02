Vance Leaders Take Patrol For Defenders

Lt. Col. Erick Castro, the 71st Vance AFB Force Support Squadron commander, readies for patrol at Vance Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Feb. 2. Castro and fellow Team Vance senior leaders went on patrol with senior Defenders today in a show of thanks for the continued efforts of Vance patrol officers. (U.S. Air Force photo by David Poe)

