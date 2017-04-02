Family members of U.S. Air Force Col. Chris Alderdice receive flowers during an assumption of command ceremony Feb. 5, 2017, Hulman Field Air National Guard base, Terre Haute, Ind.. Col. Alderdice assumed command of the 181st Intelligence Wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Lonnie Wiram)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2017 14:04
|Photo ID:
|3144662
|VIRIN:
|170204-Z-KW817-9863
|Resolution:
|3936x2624
|Size:
|5.44 MB
|Location:
|TERRE HAUTE, IN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, New 181 IW Commander Takes the Lead [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Lonnie Wiram, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
