    New 181 IW Commander Takes the Lead [Image 4 of 5]

    New 181 IW Commander Takes the Lead

    TERRE HAUTE, IN, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin Schulze 

    181st Intelligence Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Chris Alderdice, right, prepares to assume command of the 181st Intelligence Wing. The Adjutant General of Indiana Maj. Gen. Courtney P. Carr, left, served as the presiding officer during the assumption of command ceremony, Feb. 4, 2017, at Hulman Field Air National Guard base, Terre Haute, Ind. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Kevin D. Schulze)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2017
    Date Posted: 02.05.2017 14:04
    Photo ID: 3144656
    VIRIN: 170204-Z-IJ184-1676
    Resolution: 3936x2624
    Size: 2.4 MB
    Location: TERRE HAUTE, IN, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New 181 IW Commander Takes the Lead [Image 1 of 5], by A1C Kevin Schulze, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

