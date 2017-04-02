U.S. Air Force Col. Chris Alderdice, right, prepares to assume command of the 181st Intelligence Wing. The Adjutant General of Indiana Maj. Gen. Courtney P. Carr, left, served as the presiding officer during the assumption of command ceremony, Feb. 4, 2017, at Hulman Field Air National Guard base, Terre Haute, Ind. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Kevin D. Schulze)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2017 14:04
|Photo ID:
|3144656
|VIRIN:
|170204-Z-IJ184-1676
|Resolution:
|3936x2624
|Size:
|2.4 MB
|Location:
|TERRE HAUTE, IN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, New 181 IW Commander Takes the Lead [Image 1 of 5], by A1C Kevin Schulze, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
New 181 IW Commander Takes the Lead
