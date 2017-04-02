Dixon assumes responsibility for enlisted force of the West Virginia Air National Guard

Incoming state Command Chief Master Sgt. James Dixon addresses the audience during a change of responsibility ceremony held Feb. 4, 2017 at McLaughlin Air National Guard Base, Charleston, W.Va. Dixon assumed responsibility from Turner as the state command chief whose mission is to oversee the enlisted force of the entire West Virginia National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Capt. Holli Nelson)

