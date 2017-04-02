(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Dixon assumes responsibility for enlisted force of the West Virginia Air National Guard [Image 2 of 6]

    Dixon assumes responsibility for enlisted force of the West Virginia Air National Guard

    CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2017

    Photo by Capt. Holli Nelson 

    130th Airlift Wing Air National Guard

    utgoing state Command Chief Master Sgt. Fred Turner, Jr. addresses the audience during a change of responsibility ceremony held Feb. 4, 2017 at McLaughlin Air National Guard Base, Charleston, W.Va. Chief Master Sgt. James Dixon assumed responsibility from Turner as the state command chief whose mission is to oversee the enlisted force of the entire West Virginia National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Capt. Holli Nelson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dixon assumes responsibility for enlisted force of the West Virginia Air National Guard [Image 1 of 6], by Capt. Holli Nelson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Charleston
    West Virginia National Guard
    command chief
    130th Airlift Wing
    WVNG
    WVANG
    130th AW

