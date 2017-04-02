Brig. Gen. Paige B. Hunter, commander of the West Virginia Air National Guard, and state Command Chief Master Sgt. James Dixon, speak with Dixon’s family members after the conclusion of the change of responsibility ceremony held Feb. 4, 2017 at McLaughlin Air National Guard Base, Charleston, W.Va. Dixon assumed responsibility from Chief Master Sgt. Fred Turner, Jr.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2017 Date Posted: 02.05.2017 10:08 Photo ID: 3144442 VIRIN: 170204-Z-XR107-068 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 6.23 MB Location: CHARLESTON, WV, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dixon assumes responsibility for enlisted force of the West Virginia Air National Guard [Image 1 of 6], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.