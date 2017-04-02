Dixon assumes responsibility for enlisted force of the West Virginia Air National Guard

Maj. Gen. James A. Hoyer, The Adjutant General of the West Virginia National Guard, speaks to the audience about the value the WVNG brings to the communities throughout the state during a change of responsibility ceremony held Feb. 4, 2017 at McLaughlin Air National Guard Base, Charleston, W.Va. Chief Master Sgt. James Dixon assumed responsibility from Chief Master Sgt. Fred Turner, Jr. as the state command chief whose mission is to oversee the enlisted force of the entire West Virginia National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Capt. Holli Nelson)

