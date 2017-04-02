Dixon assumes responsibility for enlisted force of the West Virginia Air National Guard

Chief Master Sgt. James Dixon, incoming state Command Chief Master Sgt., salutes Maj. Gen. James A. Hoyer, The Adjutant General of the West Virginia National Guard, signifying his assumption of responsibility for the enlisted force of the WVNG during a change of responsibility ceremony held Feb. 4, 2017 at McLaughlin Air National Guard Base, Charleston, W.Va. Dixon replaced outgoing state Command Chief Master Sgt. Fred Turner, Jr. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Capt. Holli Nelson)

