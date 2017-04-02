170204-N-JH293-035 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 4, 2017) Engineman 3rd Class Thaddeus Docheffjones, from Pueblo, Colo., conducts maintenance on the engine of a small boat aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) for mid-cycle inspection (MCI) preparations. Green Bay, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance partnerships and be a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2017 00:15
|Photo ID:
|3144383
|VIRIN:
|170204-N-JH293-035
|Resolution:
|6308x4205
|Size:
|899.9 KB
|Location:
|SASEBO, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Maintenance checks aboard USS Green Bay [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
