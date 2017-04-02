(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Maintenance checks aboard USS Green Bay

    Maintenance checks aboard USS Green Bay

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    02.04.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Amphibious Force 7th Fleet

    170204-N-JH293-035 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 4, 2017) Engineman 3rd Class Thaddeus Docheffjones, from Pueblo, Colo., conducts maintenance on the engine of a small boat aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) for mid-cycle inspection (MCI) preparations. Green Bay, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance partnerships and be a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maintenance checks aboard USS Green Bay [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Green Bay CO hosts all hands call with Sailors and 31st MEU Marines

