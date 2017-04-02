Maintenance checks aboard USS Green Bay

170204-N-JH293-035 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 4, 2017) Engineman 3rd Class Thaddeus Docheffjones, from Pueblo, Colo., conducts maintenance on the engine of a small boat aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) for mid-cycle inspection (MCI) preparations. Green Bay, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance partnerships and be a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson/Released)

