170204-N-JH293-038 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 4, 2017) Seaman Evan McCrary, from San Diego, chips paint off of equipment aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) for mid-cycle inspection (MCI) preparations. Green Bay, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance partnerships and be a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2017 Date Posted: 02.05.2017 00:05 Photo ID: 3144376 VIRIN: 170204-N-JH293-038 Resolution: 6172x4115 Size: 1.04 MB Location: SASEBO, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maintenance checks aboard USS Green Bay [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.