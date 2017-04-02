Maintenance checks aboard USS Green Bay

170204-N-JH293-043 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 4, 2017) Seaman Gage Ledesma, from Roseville, Calif., uses sandpaper to smooth down equipment aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) for mid-cycle inspection (MCI) preparations. Green Bay, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance partnerships and be a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson/Released)

