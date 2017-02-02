170202-N-PO203-102 BATON ROUGE, La. (Feb. 2, 2017) Dr. Sophoria Westmoreland, a support contractor with the Office of Naval Research (ONR), talks about the Naval Research Enterprise Internship Program (NREIP) during a Department of the Navy Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Minority Institution (HBCU/MI) program visit to Southern University and A&M College. NREIP is a 10-week intern program designed to provide opportunities for undergraduate and graduate students to participate in research, under the guidance of an appropriate research mentor, at a participating naval laboratory. (U.S. Navy photo by John F. Williams/Released)
This work, ONR and DON HBCU/MI Program Site Visit [Image 1 of 5], by John Williams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
