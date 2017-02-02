(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ONR and DON HBCU/MI Program Site Visit [Image 1 of 5]

    ONR and DON HBCU/MI Program Site Visit

    BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2017

    Photo by John Williams 

    Office of Naval Research

    170202-N-PO203-102 BATON ROUGE, La. (Feb. 2, 2017) Dr. Sophoria Westmoreland, a support contractor with the Office of Naval Research (ONR), talks about the Naval Research Enterprise Internship Program (NREIP) during a Department of the Navy Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Minority Institution (HBCU/MI) program visit to Southern University and A&M College. NREIP is a 10-week intern program designed to provide opportunities for undergraduate and graduate students to participate in research, under the guidance of an appropriate research mentor, at a participating naval laboratory. (U.S. Navy photo by John F. Williams/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2017
    Date Posted: 02.04.2017 22:52
    Photo ID: 3144372
    VIRIN: 170202-N-PO203-102
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 3.38 MB
    Location: BATON ROUGE, LA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ONR and DON HBCU/MI Program Site Visit [Image 1 of 5], by John Williams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    diversity
    Science and Technology
    ONR
    Office of Naval Research
    USN
    U.S. Navy
    S&T
    HBCU/MI

