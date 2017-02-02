(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ONR and DON HBCU/MI Program Site Visit [Image 2 of 5]

    ONR and DON HBCU/MI Program Site Visit

    BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2017

    Photo by John Williams 

    Office of Naval Research

    170202-N-PO203-086 BATON ROUGE, La. (Feb. 2, 2017) Dr. Bryan Williams, lead scientist, SPAWAR Systems Center Atlantic, talks about the summer faculty research program during a Department of the Navy Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Minority Institution (HBCU/MI) program visit to Southern University and A&M College.
    The summer faculty research program provides science and engineering faculty members from institutions of higher education the opportunity to participate in research of mutual interest to the faculty member and peers at U.S. Navy Laboratories. (U.S. Navy photo by John F. Williams/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2017
    Date Posted: 02.04.2017 22:52
    Photo ID: 3144371
    VIRIN: 170202-N-PO203-086
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 4.24 MB
    Location: BATON ROUGE, LA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ONR and DON HBCU/MI Program Site Visit [Image 1 of 5], by John Williams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    diversity
    Science and Technology
    ONR
    Office of Naval Research
    USN
    U.S. Navy
    S&T
    HBCU/MI

    • LEAVE A COMMENT