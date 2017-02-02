170202-N-PO203-086 BATON ROUGE, La. (Feb. 2, 2017) Dr. Bryan Williams, lead scientist, SPAWAR Systems Center Atlantic, talks about the summer faculty research program during a Department of the Navy Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Minority Institution (HBCU/MI) program visit to Southern University and A&M College.
The summer faculty research program provides science and engineering faculty members from institutions of higher education the opportunity to participate in research of mutual interest to the faculty member and peers at U.S. Navy Laboratories. (U.S. Navy photo by John F. Williams/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2017 22:52
|Photo ID:
|3144371
|VIRIN:
|170202-N-PO203-086
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|4.24 MB
|Location:
|BATON ROUGE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ONR and DON HBCU/MI Program Site Visit [Image 1 of 5], by John Williams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
