170202-N-PO203-086 BATON ROUGE, La. (Feb. 2, 2017) Dr. Bryan Williams, lead scientist, SPAWAR Systems Center Atlantic, talks about the summer faculty research program during a Department of the Navy Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Minority Institution (HBCU/MI) program visit to Southern University and A&M College.

The summer faculty research program provides science and engineering faculty members from institutions of higher education the opportunity to participate in research of mutual interest to the faculty member and peers at U.S. Navy Laboratories. (U.S. Navy photo by John F. Williams/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2017 Date Posted: 02.04.2017 22:52 Photo ID: 3144371 VIRIN: 170202-N-PO203-086 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 4.24 MB Location: BATON ROUGE, LA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ONR and DON HBCU/MI Program Site Visit [Image 1 of 5], by John Williams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.