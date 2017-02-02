(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ONR and DON HBCU/MI Program Site Visit [Image 3 of 5]

    ONR and DON HBCU/MI Program Site Visit

    BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2017

    Photo by John Williams 

    Office of Naval Research

    170202-N-PO203-073 BATON ROUGE, La. (Feb. 2, 2017) Dr. Reginald Williams, program manager at the Office of Naval Research, talks about the Young Investigator Research Program (YIP) during a Department of the Navy (DoN) Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Minority Institution (HBCU/MI) program visit to Southern University and A&M College. The YIP seeks to attract outstanding faculty members in their first or second full-time tenure-track appointment who show exceptional promise for doing creative research that benefits DoN research programs, and to support their research and encourage their teaching and research careers. (U.S. Navy photo by John F. Williams/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2017
    Date Posted: 02.04.2017 22:52
    Photo ID: 3144369
    VIRIN: 170202-N-PO203-073
    Resolution: 4140x2755
    Size: 2.51 MB
    Location: BATON ROUGE, LA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ONR and DON HBCU/MI Program Site Visit [Image 1 of 5], by John Williams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    diversity
    Science and Technology
    ONR
    Office of Naval Research
    USN
    U.S. Navy
    S&T
    HBCU/MI

