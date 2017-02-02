ONR and DON HBCU/MI Program Site Visit

170202-N-PO203-073 BATON ROUGE, La. (Feb. 2, 2017) Dr. Reginald Williams, program manager at the Office of Naval Research, talks about the Young Investigator Research Program (YIP) during a Department of the Navy (DoN) Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Minority Institution (HBCU/MI) program visit to Southern University and A&M College. The YIP seeks to attract outstanding faculty members in their first or second full-time tenure-track appointment who show exceptional promise for doing creative research that benefits DoN research programs, and to support their research and encourage their teaching and research careers. (U.S. Navy photo by John F. Williams/Released)

