170204-N-WF272-093 PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 4, 2017) Aviation Boatswain's Mates (Fuel) signals flight deck personnel to initiate the refueling of an AV-8B Harrier, assigned to the Tomcats of Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 311, aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard is conducting unit-level training to ensure warfighting readiness in preparation for a routine patrol in support of security and stability in the Indo-Asia Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

