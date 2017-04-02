170204-N-WF272-076 PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 4, 2017) U.S. Marine Capt. Martin “Oslo” McDonald lands an AV-8B Harrier, assigned to the Tomcats of Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 311, aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard is conducting unit-level training to ensure warfighting readiness in preparation for a routine patrol in support of security and stability in the Indo-Asia Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Diana Quinlan/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2017 20:26
|Photo ID:
|3144329
|VIRIN:
|170204-N-WF272-076
|Resolution:
|3000x1995
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, "Tomcats" Harriers land aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT