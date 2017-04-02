Flight operations aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6)

170204-N-WF272-059 PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 4, 2017) An MV-22B Osprey, assigned to the Flying Tigers of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262, takes off from the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard is conducting unit-level training to ensure warfighting readiness in preparation for a routine patrol in support of security and stability in the Indo-Asia Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

