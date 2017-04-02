170204-N-WF272-059 PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 4, 2017) An MV-22B Osprey, assigned to the Flying Tigers of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262, takes off from the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard is conducting unit-level training to ensure warfighting readiness in preparation for a routine patrol in support of security and stability in the Indo-Asia Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Diana Quinlan/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2017 20:24
|Photo ID:
|3144324
|VIRIN:
|170204-N-WF272-059
|Resolution:
|3000x1995
|Size:
|1.38 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Flight operations aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
