    Flight operations aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) [Image 2 of 3]

    Flight operations aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.04.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Amphibious Force 7th Fleet

    170204-N-WF272-059 PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 4, 2017) An MV-22B Osprey, assigned to the Flying Tigers of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262, takes off from the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard is conducting unit-level training to ensure warfighting readiness in preparation for a routine patrol in support of security and stability in the Indo-Asia Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2017
    Date Posted: 02.04.2017 20:24
    Photo ID: 3144324
    VIRIN: 170204-N-WF272-059
    Resolution: 3000x1995
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    This work, Flight operations aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

