170204-N-WF272-040 PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 4, 2017) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Airman Matthew Titus, from St. Louis, Mo., directs the launch of an AV-8B Harrier, assigned to the Tomcats of Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 311, aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard is conducting unit-level training to ensure warfighting readiness in preparation for a routine patrol in support of security and stability in the Indo-Asia Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Diana Quinlan/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2017 20:24
|Photo ID:
|3144321
|VIRIN:
|170204-N-WF272-040
|Resolution:
|3000x1994
|Size:
|905.68 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, "Tomcats" Harriers land aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
