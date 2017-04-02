(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    "Tomcats" Harriers land aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) [Image 1 of 3]

    &quot;Tomcats&quot; Harriers land aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.04.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Amphibious Force 7th Fleet

    170204-N-WF272-030 PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 4, 2017) An AV-8B Harrier, assigned to the Tomcats of Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 311, lands aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard is conducting unit-level training to ensure warfighting readiness in preparation for a routine patrol in support of security and stability in the Indo-Asia Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2017
    Date Posted: 02.04.2017 20:22
    Photo ID: 3144318
    VIRIN: 170204-N-WF272-030
    Resolution: 3000x1995
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, "Tomcats" Harriers land aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    &quot;Tomcats&quot; Harriers land aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6)
    &quot;Tomcats&quot; Harriers land aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6)
    &quot;Tomcats&quot; Harriers land aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Japan
    Sasebo
    flight ops
    Pacific
    LHD 6
    AV-8B
    Sailors
    flight deck
    USN
    "USS Bonhomme Richard
    BHR
    DVIDS Email Import
    #WEAREBHR
    landing and take off

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT