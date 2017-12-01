(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    1/114th AVN flight crew train on Black Hawks

    1/114th AVN flight crew train on Black Hawks

    ST. CROIX, VIRGIN ISLANDS, VIRGIN ISLANDS, US

    01.12.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Juanita Philip 

    Virgin Islands National Guard, 51st Public Affairs Detachment

    Pfc. Mark Fatal, a member of the Detachment 1 Delta Company 1/114 Aviation Security & Support, Virgin Islands National Guard conduct general maintenance on a UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter at the Wyoming Army Aviation Support Facility along with the staff, Jan. 12. Four personnel from the aviation detachment travelled to the Francis E. Warren Air Force Base near Cheyenne, Wyoming to assist the Wyoming National Guard aviation staff with aircraft maintenance.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2017
    Date Posted: 02.04.2017 18:17
    Photo ID: 3144272
    VIRIN: 170112-A-TE473-843
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 2.22 MB
    Location: ST. CROIX, VIRGIN ISLANDS, VI
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1/114th AVN flight crew train on Black Hawks [Image 1 of 3], by SGT Juanita Philip, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

