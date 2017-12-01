Pfc. Mark Fatal, a member of the Detachment 1 Delta Company 1/114 Aviation Security & Support, Virgin Islands National Guard conduct general maintenance on a UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter at the Wyoming Army Aviation Support Facility along with the staff, Jan. 12. Four personnel from the aviation detachment travelled to the Francis E. Warren Air Force Base near Cheyenne, Wyoming to assist the Wyoming National Guard aviation staff with aircraft maintenance.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2017 Date Posted: 02.04.2017 18:17 Photo ID: 3144272 VIRIN: 170112-A-TE473-843 Resolution: 3024x4032 Size: 2.22 MB Location: ST. CROIX, VIRGIN ISLANDS, VI Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1/114th AVN flight crew train on Black Hawks [Image 1 of 3], by SGT Juanita Philip, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.