Sgt. 1st Class Gary Thomas, a member of the Detachment 1 Delta Company 1/114 Aviation Security & Support, Virgin Islands National Guard conduct preventive maintenance inspection on a UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter at the Wyoming Army Aviation Support Facility in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Jan. 9. Four personnel from the detachment conducted training at the Francis E. Warren Air Force Base.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2017 Date Posted: 02.04.2017 18:17 Photo ID: 3144270 VIRIN: 170111-A-TE473-047 Resolution: 3024x4032 Size: 2.3 MB Location: ST. CROIX, VI Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1/114th AVN flight crew train on Black Hawks [Image 1 of 3], by SGT Juanita Philip, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.