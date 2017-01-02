Spc. Bonnell Andrew and Stephanie Gabriel, water purification specialists from the 610th Quartermaster Water Supply Company, work together to put back a filter on the reverse osmosis water purification unit (ROWPU) February 1, 2017. Soldiers got a hands on training with the water purification unit during annual training. (U.S. Virgin Islands Army National Guard photo by Chenelle Brady)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2017 17:47
|Photo ID:
|3144259
|VIRIN:
|170201-A-PA303-003
|Resolution:
|4288x2848
|Size:
|3.66 MB
|Location:
|CHRISTIANSTED, VI
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 610th water purification training [Image 1 of 3], by PFC Chenelle Brady, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
610th turns seawater into fresh water
