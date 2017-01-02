(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    610th water purification training [Image 1 of 3]

    610th water purification training

    CHRISTIANSTED, VIRGIN ISLANDS, US

    02.01.2017

    Photo by Pfc. Chenelle Brady 

    Virgin Islands National Guard, 51st Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Bonnell Andrew and Stephanie Gabriel, water purification specialists from the 610th Quartermaster Water Supply Company, work together to put back a filter on the reverse osmosis water purification unit (ROWPU) February 1, 2017. Soldiers got a hands on training with the water purification unit during annual training. (U.S. Virgin Islands Army National Guard photo by Chenelle Brady)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2017
    Date Posted: 02.04.2017 17:47
    Photo ID: 3144259
    VIRIN: 170201-A-PA303-003
    Resolution: 4288x2848
    Size: 3.66 MB
    Location: CHRISTIANSTED, VI 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 610th water purification training [Image 1 of 3], by PFC Chenelle Brady, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Virgin Islands National Guard
    VING
    610th Quartermaster Water Supply Company

