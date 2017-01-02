Spc. Bonnell Andrew and Stephanie Gabriel, water purification specialists from the 610th Quartermaster Water Supply Company, work together to put back a filter on the reverse osmosis water purification unit (ROWPU) February 1, 2017. Soldiers got a hands on training with the water purification unit during annual training. (U.S. Virgin Islands Army National Guard photo by Chenelle Brady)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2017 Date Posted: 02.04.2017 17:47 Photo ID: 3144259 VIRIN: 170201-A-PA303-003 Resolution: 4288x2848 Size: 3.66 MB Location: CHRISTIANSTED, VI Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 610th water purification training [Image 1 of 3], by PFC Chenelle Brady, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.