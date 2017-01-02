Spc. Bonnell Andrew and Spc. Stephanie Gabriel, water purification specialists from the 610th Quartermaster Water Supply Company, place the filter into the reverse osmosis water purification unit (ROWPU) after cleaning February 1, 2017. The soldiers had hands on training at the Susan Santana Ocasio Park, Altona Lagoon during annual training. (U.S. Virgin Islands Army National Guard photo by Chenelle Brady)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2017 17:47
|Photo ID:
|3144258
|VIRIN:
|170201-A-PA303-002
|Resolution:
|4288x2848
|Size:
|3.53 MB
|Location:
|CHRISTIANSTED, VI
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 610th water purification training [Image 1 of 3], by PFC Chenelle Brady, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
610th turns seawater into fresh water
