    610th water purification training [Image 2 of 3]

    610th water purification training

    CHRISTIANSTED, VIRGIN ISLANDS, US

    02.01.2017

    Photo by Pfc. Chenelle Brady 

    Virgin Islands National Guard, 51st Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Bonnell Andrew and Spc. Stephanie Gabriel, water purification specialists from the 610th Quartermaster Water Supply Company, place the filter into the reverse osmosis water purification unit (ROWPU) after cleaning February 1, 2017. The soldiers had hands on training at the Susan Santana Ocasio Park, Altona Lagoon during annual training. (U.S. Virgin Islands Army National Guard photo by Chenelle Brady)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2017
    Date Posted: 02.04.2017 17:47
    Photo ID: 3144258
    VIRIN: 170201-A-PA303-002
    Resolution: 4288x2848
    Size: 3.53 MB
    Location: CHRISTIANSTED, VI 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 610th water purification training [Image 1 of 3], by PFC Chenelle Brady, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

