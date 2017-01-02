610th water purification training

Spc. Bonnell Andrew and Spc. Stephanie Gabriel, water purification specialists from the 610th Quartermaster Water Supply Company, place the filter into the reverse osmosis water purification unit (ROWPU) after cleaning February 1, 2017. The soldiers had hands on training at the Susan Santana Ocasio Park, Altona Lagoon during annual training. (U.S. Virgin Islands Army National Guard photo by Chenelle Brady)

Date Taken: 02.01.2017
Location: CHRISTIANSTED, VI