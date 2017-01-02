(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    610th water purification training [Image 3 of 3]

    610th water purification training

    CHRISTIANSTED, VIRGIN ISLANDS, US

    02.01.2017

    Photo by Pfc. Chenelle Brady 

    Virgin Islands National Guard, 51st Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Bonnell Andrew, a water purification specialist from the 610th Quarter Master Water Supply Company, cleans the filter for a reverse osmosis water purification unit (ROWPU) at the Susan Santana Ocasio Park, Altona Lagoon, on St. Croix during annual training, February 1, 2017. The soldiers were preparing for Operation Vigilant 17 exercise that will be taking place in the upcoming months. (U.S. Virgin Islands Army National Guard photo by Chenelle Brady)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2017
    Date Posted: 02.04.2017 17:47
    Photo ID: 3144256
    VIRIN: 170201-A-PA303-001
    Resolution: 4288x2848
    Size: 5.07 MB
    Location: CHRISTIANSTED, VI 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 610th water purification training [Image 1 of 3], by PFC Chenelle Brady, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    610th water purification training
    610th water purification training
    610th water purification training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    610th turns seawater into fresh water

    TAGS

    annual training
    Army
    water purification
    Virgin Islands National Guard
    VING
    Vigilant Guard 17 excercise
    610th Quartermaster Water Supply Company

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT