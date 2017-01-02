610th water purification training

Spc. Bonnell Andrew, a water purification specialist from the 610th Quarter Master Water Supply Company, cleans the filter for a reverse osmosis water purification unit (ROWPU) at the Susan Santana Ocasio Park, Altona Lagoon, on St. Croix during annual training, February 1, 2017. The soldiers were preparing for Operation Vigilant 17 exercise that will be taking place in the upcoming months. (U.S. Virgin Islands Army National Guard photo by Chenelle Brady)

