    VING Rec. and Ret. Bn. Game Day [Image 1 of 3]

    VING Rec. and Ret. Bn. Game Day

    ST. CROIX, VIRGIN ISLANDS, US

    02.02.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Priscilla Desormeaux 

    Virgin Islands National Guard, 51st Public Affairs Detachment

    Staff Sgt. Akimo Lionel, marketing non-commissioned officer, and Sgt. Leon Perkins Sr., recruiter of the Virgin Islands National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion, displayed recruiting material to students of the St. Croix Educational Complex High School and St. Croix Central High School during a basketball game. The game was partly sponsored by the VING Rec and Ret. Bn. and was held on St. Croix, VI, Feb. 1, 2017. (U.S. Army National Guard photo taken by Army Sgt. Priscilla Desormeaux/Released) (Photograph cropped to highlight subject matter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2017
    Date Posted: 02.04.2017 17:02
    Photo ID: 3144255
    VIRIN: 170202-A-ZT166-175
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 6.96 MB
    Location: ST. CROIX, VI 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VING Rec. and Ret. Bn. Game Day [Image 1 of 3], by SGT Priscilla Desormeaux, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

