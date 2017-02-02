VING Rec. and Ret. Bn. Game Day

Staff Sgt. Akimo Lionel, marketing non-commissioned officer, and Sgt. Leon Perkins Sr., recruiter of the Virgin Islands National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion, displayed recruiting material to students of the St. Croix Educational Complex High School and St. Croix Central High School during a basketball game. The game was partly sponsored by the VING Rec and Ret. Bn. and was held on St. Croix, VI, Feb. 1, 2017. (U.S. Army National Guard photo taken by Army Sgt. Priscilla Desormeaux/Released) (Photograph cropped to highlight subject matter)

