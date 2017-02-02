Staff Sgt. Akimo Lionel, marketing non-commissioned officer of the Virgin Islands National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion, passes out water bottles to students of the St. Croix Educational Complex High School and St. Croix Central High School during a basketball game. The game was partly sponsored by the VING Rec and Ret. Bn. and was held on St. Croix, VI, Feb. 1, 2017. (U.S. Army National Guard photo taken by Army Sgt. Priscilla Desormeaux/Released) (Photograph cropped to highlight subject matter)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2017 17:02
|Photo ID:
|3144254
|VIRIN:
|170202-A-ZT166-169
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|7.14 MB
|Location:
|ST. CROIX, VI
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, VING Rec. and Ret. Bn. Game Day [Image 1 of 3], by SGT Priscilla Desormeaux, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT