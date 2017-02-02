VING Annual Training 2017

Members of the Virgin Islands 610th Quartermaster Company, disassembled antenna units during annual training on St. Croix, VI, June 3, 2016. Annual training was held on St. Croix, VI, Jan. 30, 2017 to Feb. 3, 2017. (U.S. Army National Guard photo taken by Army Pfc. Chenelle Brady/Released)

