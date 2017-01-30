VING Annual Training 2017

Spc. Clemrick Bryan, 662nd Engineer Company, Virgin Islands National Guard, operates an Unstabalized Gunnery Trainer-Individual with a .50-caliber M2 and the Engagement Skills Trainer 2000 during annual triaing at the VING on February 2, 2017. Annual training was held on St. Croix, VI, Jan. 30, 2017 to Feb. 3, 2017. (U.S. Army National Guard photo taken by Army Pfc. Leona Hendrickson/Released)

Date Taken: 01.30.2017 Date Posted: 02.04.2017 Location: ST. CROIX, VI