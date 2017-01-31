(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    VING Annual Training 2017 [Image 4 of 4]

    VING Annual Training 2017

    ST. CROIX, VIRGIN ISLANDS, US

    01.31.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Priscilla Desormeaux 

    Virgin Islands National Guard, 51st Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Linda Pascal, 661st Military Police Detachment, Virgin Islands National Guard supervises Spc. Karima Liburd as she fingerprints Pfc. Jahdisha Augustine during the VING’s annual training. Annual training was held on St. Croix, VI, Jan. 30, 2017 to Feb. 3, 2017. (U.S. Army National Guard photo taken by Army Sgt. Priscilla Desormeaux/Released) (Photograph cropped to highlight subject matter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2017
    Date Posted: 02.04.2017 16:52
    Photo ID: 3144246
    VIRIN: 170204-A-ZT166-001
    Resolution: 4288x2848
    Size: 2.93 MB
    Location: ST. CROIX, VI 
    This work, VING Annual Training 2017 [Image 1 of 4], by SGT Priscilla Desormeaux, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Virgin Islands National Guard
    VING
    Annual Training 2017

