Sgt. Linda Pascal, 661st Military Police Detachment, Virgin Islands National Guard supervises Spc. Karima Liburd as she fingerprints Pfc. Jahdisha Augustine during the VING’s annual training. Annual training was held on St. Croix, VI, Jan. 30, 2017 to Feb. 3, 2017. (U.S. Army National Guard photo taken by Army Sgt. Priscilla Desormeaux/Released) (Photograph cropped to highlight subject matter)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2017 16:52
|Photo ID:
|3144246
|VIRIN:
|170204-A-ZT166-001
|Resolution:
|4288x2848
|Size:
|2.93 MB
|Location:
|ST. CROIX, VI
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, VING Annual Training 2017 [Image 1 of 4], by SGT Priscilla Desormeaux, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
