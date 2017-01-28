St. Albans High School students perform a rifle throw during the armed platoon exhibition portion of the West Virginia state Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps drill competition at McLaughlin Air National Guard Base, Charleston, W.Va. Numerous high schools competed for the state title in events that included armed platoon exhibition, armed solo exhibition and overall drill team. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. De-Juan Haley)
This work, West Virginia State JROTC drill competition [Image 1 of 5], by TSgt De-Juan Haley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
130th Airlift Wing plays host to West Virginia State JROTC drill competition
